Air Force

Air Force releases staff sergeant/22E5 promotion cycle statistics

by Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. selects from the 355th Mission Support Group celebrate during the Staff Sgt. release party at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 31, 2022. The party gave the selectee's families, friends and coworkers the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and selection as the Air Force’s newest non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Air Force officials have selected 9,706 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant, out of 45,991 eligible, for a selection rate of 21.1 percent in the 22E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 372.45. Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.10 years and time in service was 4.57 years.

The promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight application via the AFPC secure page.

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, gives a speech to Davis-Monthan’s newest Staff Sgt. selectees during the Staff Sgt. release party at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 31, 2022. Mills congratulated the selectees on their accomplishments and selection as the Air Force’s newest non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. selectees recite the non-commissioned officer creed during the Staff Sgt. release party at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 31, 2022. Selectees celebrated their accomplishments and selection as the Air Force’s newest NCOs with family, friends and coworkers at the party. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
