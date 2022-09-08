September is Suicide Prevention Month

Know the Warning Signs

• Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

• Looking for a way to kill oneself

• Feeling hopeless or having no purpose

• Drug and/or alcohol abuse

• Sleeping too little or too much

• Acting anxious, agitated, or reckless

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Ask Questions

• “Do you ever think about suicide?”

• “Do you plan to hurt or kill yourself?”

• “Have you attempted suicide before?”

• “Have you thought about when you would do it (today, tomorrow, next week)?”

• Have you thought about what method you would use?”

Do’s

• Let the person talk and LISTEN to them without judgement

• Reassure them that treatment and help is available

• Tell them what they are experiencing is treatable and that suicidal feelings are temporary

Don’t’s

• Don’t try to minimize problems or shame a person into changing their mind

• Don’t try to convince a person who is suicidal that “it’s not that bad”

• Don’t preach about suicide being right or wrong

Need someone to talk to?

Call the

Lifeline at

1-800-273-8255 (TALK) Press 1

Confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255