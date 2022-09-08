September is Suicide Prevention Month

Know the Warning Signs
• Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself
• Looking for a way to kill oneself
• Feeling hopeless or having no purpose
• Drug and/or alcohol abuse
• Sleeping too little or too much
• Acting anxious, agitated, or reckless
• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
Ask Questions
• “Do you ever think about suicide?”
• “Do you plan to hurt or kill yourself?”
• “Have you attempted suicide before?”
• “Have you thought about when you would do it (today, tomorrow, next week)?”
• Have you thought about what method you would use?”
Do’s
• Let the person talk and LISTEN to them without judgement
• Reassure them that treatment and help is available
• Tell them what they are experiencing is treatable and that suicidal feelings are temporary
Don’t’s
• Don’t try to minimize problems or shame a person into changing their mind
• Don’t try to convince a person who is suicidal that “it’s not that bad”
• Don’t preach about suicide being right or wrong
Need someone to talk to?
Call the
Lifeline at
1-800-273-8255 (TALK) Press 1
Confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255