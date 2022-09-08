Warrior of the Month celebrates outstanding Desert Lightning Airmen who go above and beyond to contribute to the United States Air Force mission.

Congratulations to August’s Warrior of the Month, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandra May, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron. May is an outstanding leader and unparalleled Airman. During her recent Immediate Response Force deployment, May supported Chief of Staff of the Air Force directives head-on while supervising nine members through more than 12 sorties, developing tactics against future threats and projecting dominant Electromagnetic Attack against near-peer adversaries. May also secured a hi-visibility Temporary Duty opportunity for a student to support the first Colombian Action Plan event in Paraguay, where her student gave a two-hour human rights brief, in her target language, to 14 joint service Paraguayan aviators.