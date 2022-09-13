Rescue personnel win awards

Congratulations to the Airmen of the 563rd Rescue Group! Their accomplishments over the last year and the critical role they played in the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were recognized last night when the 355th Wing earned the “Jolly Green Mission of the Year;, the 66th RQS won the “That Others May Leave (TOML) Rescue Squadron of the Year;” and Capt Leslie “Ke$ha” Weizz was recognized as the Richard T. Kight award recipient for her exceptional contributions to advance the Air Force Rescue Mission.