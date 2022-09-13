aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Rescue personnel win awards

by Aerotech News
Air Force photographs

Congratulations to the Airmen of the 563rd Rescue Group! Their accomplishments over the last year and the critical role they played in the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were recognized last night when the 355th Wing earned the “Jolly Green Mission of the Year;, the 66th RQS won the “That Others May Leave (TOML) Rescue Squadron of the Year;” and Capt Leslie “Ke$ha” Weizz was recognized as the Richard T. Kight award recipient for her exceptional contributions to advance the Air Force Rescue Mission.

Air Force photographs

 

Air Force photographs

Air Force photographs

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air National Guard photographs
162nd Wing hosts Tucson Metro...
 By Aerotech News
162nd Wing hosts enlistment ceremony,...
 By Aerotech News
Davis-Monthan, Tucson remember 9/11
 By Air Force photographs
355th CMS: pods, pods, pods
 By Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit