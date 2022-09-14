Finding ways to connect

Moving to a new base comes with a lot of unique stressors that can be intimidating to navigate on your own. Knowing where to go to build connections and nurture your mental or spiritual health is important in setting yourself up for success.

At Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., many resources are offered to help build on connections with the community and support the well-being of Airmen and their families.

One of those resources is the 355th Wing Integrated Prevention and Response Office. They focus on positively influencing the performance, values, goals and relationships of Airmen, civilians and family members by connecting with them to provide the leadership, resources and support needed to grow in all types of adversity.

Another place one can visit is the 355th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center. They provide proactive services addressing needs throughout the military lifecycle. It is a one-stop information and referral center to connect military personnel and their families with the appropriate services both on and off base.

A third resource is the 355th Wing chapel who provides religious and spiritual needs of all Desert Lightning Team members. Chaplains are available to provide opportunities for the fulfillment of spiritual needs through worship, religious education and spiritual enrichment programs. They can also provide counseling to individuals with a guarantee of confidentiality.

“We don’t want to wait until the storm is here to reach out,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Otero, 355th Wing Integrated Resilience superintendent. “We want to be there from the start to build connections when you think you don’t need help. Those are the ones that are going to be there for you when you do need help.”

DM provides these resources to help build resiliency, but if you or someone you know needs to speak with someone right away, contact the Military Crisis Line at 9-8-8 then press 1, or access the online chat by texting 838255.