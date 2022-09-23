16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander flies a Compass Call

Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, visited the 55th Electronic Combat Group and flew the EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022.

The 55th ECG provides combat-ready Compass Call aircraft, crews, maintenance and operational support to combatant commanders and the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack platform.

Kennedy is the commander of the first Information Warfare Numbered Air Force. This convergence of IW forces synchronized cyberspace operations, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum operations such as the 55th ECG’s mission, information operations, public affairs and weather.