aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander flies a Compass Call

by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, and other Airmen prepare to board an EC-130H Compass Call from the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. The 55th ECG accomplishes the Compass Call mission providing vital capabilities in the realm of electromagnetic warfare for the Air Force. Kennedy is responsible for than 40,000 personnel conducting worldwide operations in cyberspace, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum, information, public affairs and weather.

Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, visited the 55th Electronic Combat Group and flew the EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022.
The 55th ECG provides combat-ready Compass Call aircraft, crews, maintenance and operational support to combatant commanders and the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack platform.
Kennedy is the commander of the first Information Warfare Numbered Air Force. This convergence of IW forces synchronized cyberspace operations, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum operations such as the 55th ECG’s mission, information operations, public affairs and weather.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, and other Airmen walk towards an EC-130H Compass Call from the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. Kennedy is the commander of the first Information Warfare Numbered Air Force. This convergence of IW forces synchronized cyberspace operations, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum operations such as the 55th ECG’s mission, information operations, public affairs and weather.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, and other Airmen board the 55th Electronic Combat Group’s EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. Kennedy is the commander of the first Information Warfare Numbered Air Force. This convergence of IW forces synchronized cyberspace operations, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum operations such as the 55th ECG’s mission, information operations, public affairs and weather.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, performs preflight checks on the 55th Electronic Combat Group’s EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. The 55th ECG accomplishes the Compass Call mission providing vital capabilities in the realm of electromagnetic warfare for the Air Force. Kennedy is responsible for than 40,000 personnel conducting worldwide operations in cyberspace, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum, information, public affairs and weather.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Airmen refuel an EC-130H Compass Call from the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. The 55th ECG is responsible for operating and maintaining the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack mission.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
An EC-130H Compass Call from the 55th Electronic Combat Group piloted by Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, taxis out while an A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. The 55th ECG accomplishes the Compass Call mission providing vital capabilities in the realm of electromagnetic warfare for the Air Force. Kennedy is responsible for than 40,000 personnel conducting worldwide operations in cyberspace, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum, information, public affairs and weather.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
An EC-130H Compass Call from the 55th Electronic Combat Group piloted by Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy takes off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022. The 55th ECG is responsible for operating and maintaining the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack mission.
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Chapel hosts suicide awareness morale...
 By dwgsean
Davis-Monthan celebrates Air Force 75th...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross
Honorary Commanders tour 563rd Rescue...
 By Aerotech News
DM honors POW/MIA Day
 By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit