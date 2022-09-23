16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander flies a Compass Call
by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. •
Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, visited the 55th Electronic Combat Group and flew the EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022.
The 55th ECG provides combat-ready Compass Call aircraft, crews, maintenance and operational support to combatant commanders and the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack platform.
Kennedy is the commander of the first Information Warfare Numbered Air Force. This convergence of IW forces synchronized cyberspace operations, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum operations such as the 55th ECG’s mission, information operations, public affairs and weather.
Published the first Friday of each month, Desert Lightning News is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Davis-Monthan AFB, including all on-base offices and high traffic locations throughout Tucson
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.