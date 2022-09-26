aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Dirty Jobs, CATM edition

by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Airmen from various career fields walk down the halls of the 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. DM’s 5/6 Council came up with the idea for Airmen to shadow other Airmen in different Air Force specialty codes to give them the opportunity to have a better understanding of how everyone contributes to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

It’s easy to forget everyone’s impact in the big Air Force mission of “Fly, fight and win – airpower anytime, anywhere,” especially while working in a back shop on the flightline, or in an office where they sit behind a computer and answer phones all day.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Senior Airman Ryan Miller, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance metals technician, watches over Airmen during a small arm qualifying course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team were the first to open their doors to Airmen selected to take part in the Airmen shadowing Airmen program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Senior Airman Gustavo Torres, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, provides insight on what being a CATM instructor entails to Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. DM’s 5/6 Council came up with the idea for Airmen to shadow other Airmen in different Air Force specialty codes to give them the opportunity to have a better understanding of how everyone contributes to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Despite how some may feel about their specific duties in the U.S. Air Force, everything done is a contribution to the mission, no matter how minuscule it may feel in the moment.

To battle this, DM’s 5/6 Council came up with the idea for Airmen to shadow other Airmen in different Air Force specialty codes to give them the opportunity to have a better understanding of how everyone contributes to the mission.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Senior Airman Gustavo Torres, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, gives a description on how to handle weaponry at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team were the first to open their doors to Airmen selected to take part in the Airmen shadowing Airmen program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Airman 1st Class Michah Dunn, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, and Senior Airman Ryan Miller, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance metals technician, set up targets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team were the first to open their doors to Airmen selected to take part in the Airmen shadowing Airmen program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

The 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team were the first to open their doors to Airmen selected to take part in the program for its first iteration.

“It can be easy to assume that some jobs are basic and consist of mundane tasks,” said Tech. Sgt. Julius Caesar Piga, 355th SFS CATM instructor and 5/6 Council president. “No one really gets the chance to see behind the scenes and that is where a lot of the impact transpires.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Airman 1st Class Michah Dunn, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, stands in front of a classroom full of Airmen taking a small arms qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team were the first to open their doors to Airmen selected to take part in the Airmen shadowing Airmen program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Senior Airman Ryan Miller, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance metals technician, introduces himself to a class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. The 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team were the first to open their doors to Airmen selected to take part in the Airmen shadowing Airmen program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Airman 1st Class Michah Dunn, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, and Senior Airman Ryan Miller, 355th Equipment Maintenance aircraft structural maintenance metals technician, are the first two Airmen to take part in this program.

They received a tour of the CATM workspace from its range, to their armory and even filing systems, while also getting hands on experience with small arms weapons and range set up prior to a qualification course taking place.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. George Henry, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor, presents Senior Airman Ryan Miller, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance metals technician, and Airman 1st Class Michah Dunn, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, red ball caps at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. DM’s 5/6 Council came up with the idea for Airmen to shadow other Airmen in different Air Force specialty codes to give them the opportunity to have a better understanding of how everyone contributes to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Senior Airman Ryan Miller, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance metals technician, watches over Airmen during a small arms qualifying course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. DM’s 5/6 Council came up with the idea for Airmen to shadow other Airmen in different Air Force specialty codes to give them the opportunity to have a better understanding of how everyone contributes to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

“This has been a great opportunity to see the Air Force and it’s different jobs from another perspective,” said Dunn. “There’s so much more to Security Forces than handling firearms and scanning ID cards at the gate.”

Piga’s hope is that this program continues on and that more people get the chance to experience other AFSCs.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julius Caesar Piga, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor and 5/6 Council president, and Airman 1st Class Michah Dunn, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, watch over Airmen taking a small are qualifying course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2022. DM’s 5/6 Council came up with the idea for Airmen to shadow other Airmen in different Air Force specialty codes to give them the opportunity to have a better understanding of how everyone contributes to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

“Some people have fallen into the trap of assuming other career fields don’t contribute to the mission equally, but what I am hoping to show with this initiative is that there is a whole lot more than what meets the eye,” Piga said.

A program like this provides a unique connection and perspective of how all career fields’ individual missions blend together to support the overall Air Force mission, not only helping Airmen realize their potential, but also providing a sense of understanding and pride in the day-to-day work that they accomplish.

