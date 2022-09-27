aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

49-year-old aircraft receives Black-Letter status

by Delanie Stafford | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Airmen assigned to the 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron celebrate their achievements in getting an EC-130H Compass Call to zero discrepancies at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Aircraft maintainers from the 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., recently achieved a feat rarely seen across the Air Force when one of their EC-130H Compass Call aircraft named Caesar received Black-Letter status for having zero discrepancies or inspections due following an inspection.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Paperwork signifying the black letter status of an EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

“This rarely happens, especially on an aircraft nearly a half-century old,” said Col. Melanie Olson, 55th Electronic Group commander. “I couldn’t be prouder of our maintainers who come to work every day with a can-do mindset. Their dedication and determination in keeping our aircraft in top shape are remarkable.”

The maintenance term Black Letter means there were no flyable or non-flyable discrepancies annotated in red ink during a maintenance inspection, only the first initial of the inspector’s last name and the production superintendent’s signature in black. This is rare for late-model jets and even rarer for an aircraft that was delivered to the Air Force in 1973.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tan Pham, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron acting lead production superintendent, performs a preflight check on an EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

The accomplishment was achieved in large part due to the hard work of Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Faaborg, a 755th AMXS hydraulics craftsman who was recently appointed as a dedicated crew chief for his efforts in maintaining Caesar.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tan Pham, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron acting lead production superintendent, walks around an EC-130H Compass Call during a preflight check at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

“He’s worked really hard and has even come in on his off time and on the weekends to fix discrepancies,” said Tech. Sgt. Korey Brown, 755th AMXS noncommissioned officer in charge and dedicated crew chief manager. “Being a specialist shows that he doesn’t only do his job as a hydraulics troop, but he also comes out and learns crew chief tasks and helps out crew chiefs during their inspections. It’s nice to see people like Staff Sgt. Faaborg take pride in their work.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Faaborg, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics craftsman and the dedicated crew chief for Caesar, an EC-130H Compass Call assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, and Senior Airman Dakota Harmon, 755th AMXS maintainer and assistant dedicated crew chief, celebrate their achievements in getting the aircraft to zero discrepancies at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Master Sgt. Tan Pham, 755th AMXS production superintendent, said Faaborg’s dedication along with a good team led to the achievement.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Faaborg, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics craftsman, is the dedicated crew chief for Caesar, an EC-130H Compass Call assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

“Many crew chiefs work their whole career to try and achieve a Black-Letter initial aircraft,” Pham said. “Doing this as a maintainer who doesn’t even hold a crew chief [Air Force Specialty Code] speaks volumes about Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Faaborg’s work ethic, determination and leadership. Achieving such a feat takes persistent coordination with all seven specialties within our squadron and the support from our teammates at our host wing’s maintenance group. We’re proud of Jeff and Senior Airman Dakota Harmon as well as the prior dedicated crew chiefs, to include Senior Airman Riley Smith, that set this in motion over two years ago.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Faaborg, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics craftsman, is the dedicated crew chief for Caesar, an EC-130H Compass Call assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Faaborg said the Black Letter means a lot to him and the rest of his team.

“We accomplished something that no one here has ever really seen, and it was hard because every little thing on the plane can be a write-up,” Faaborg said. “Having no discrepancies is pretty tough, especially when working with aged aircraft.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate
Senior Airman Dakota Harmon, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer and assistant dedicated crew chief for Caesar, an EC-130H Compass Call, poses for a photo in the doorway of the aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. After six months of dedicated hard work, the EC-130 was marked with zero functional discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

The EC-130H Compass Call is used as an airborne tactical weapon system that disrupts enemy command and control communications, limiting adversary coordination essential for enemy force management. It has been operational since 1983 and will soon be retired and replaced by the jet-engine powered EC-37B Compass Call.

