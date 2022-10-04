162nd MDG attends training at University of Arizona

The 162nd Medical Group at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., has had a busy month.Recently they attended training at The University of Arizona Simulation & Technology Education Center, along with personnel from the 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron, part of the 943rd Rescue Group, and the 355th Medical Group both based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.Our members worked with these community partners and neighbors on airway management, intravenous and intraosseous infusions, fractures, traumatic brain injury and mass casualty. Community partnerships help us stay “Always Ready, Always There.”