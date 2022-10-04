aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

162nd MDG attends training at University of Arizona

by Aerotech News
Air National Guard photographs
Air National Guard photographs

The 162nd Medical Group at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., has had a busy month.Recently they attended training at The University of Arizona Simulation & Technology Education Center, along with personnel from the 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron, part of the 943rd Rescue Group, and the 355th Medical Group both based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.Our members worked with these community partners and neighbors on airway management, intravenous and intraosseous infusions, fractures, traumatic brain injury and mass casualty. Community partnerships help us stay “Always Ready, Always There.”

Air National Guard photographs
Air National Guard photographs

 

Air National Guard photographs
Air National Guard photographs

 

Air National Guard photographs
Air National Guard photographs
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

A-10 demo team flies training...
 By Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz
Hispanic heritage highlight: F-16 is...
 By Maj. Angela Walz | Morris ANGB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph
Rescue: A bittersweet mission
 By Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Van C. Whatcott
Arizona ANG hosts Victim Advocate...
 By Staff Sgt. Van C. Whatcott
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit