Limited public service loan forgiveness waiver nearing end

Defense Department personnel with student loan debt might be able to benefit from temporary changes made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

The Limited PSLF Waiver allows borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment, making it easier to have their loans forgiven.

Those who have not already applied for this waiver must submit a PSLF form and consolidate their non-direct federal student loans by Oct. 31 to receive the benefit.

The waiver allows borrowers to gain additional PSLF credit, even if previously told they had the wrong loan type or repayment plan.

Those interested can learn more about the limited waiver and who qualifies on the Federal Student Aid Site.

“If you have a federal student loan and are eligible, I encourage you to take advantage of the PSLF waiver benefit today,” said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks. “A few minutes of your time may save you thousands of dollars on your student loans. Remember, you need to take the steps necessary to qualify.”

President Joe Biden also commented on the PSLF program portion of the White House website: “Dedicated public servants are the lifeblood of democracy. They do the hard work that is essential to our country’s success — protecting us, teaching our children, keeping our streets clean and our lights on, and so much more.”

After the Oct. 31 deadline and beginning on Nov. 1, the standard PSLF program requirements will resume.

Federal Student Aid: https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/pslf-limited-waiver

PSLF Program: https://www.whitehouse.gov/publicserviceloanforgiveness/