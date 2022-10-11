aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
New DM restaurant offers food for thought

by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Airmen enjoy their meal at Fast Brrreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2022. Fast Brrreak is a non-appropriated funds facility that opened on July 27, 2022.

A new restaurant and readiness kitchen opened up at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on July 27, 2022, and it serves two purposes, one to provide food and the other to train Airmen on cooking skills.

Senior Airman Marissa Michael, 355th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, hands food out at Fast Brrreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 7, 2022. Fast Brrreak is a non-appropriated funds facility that opened on July 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

That facility is Fast Brrreak.

Fast Brrreak is a non-appropriated funds facility and is the first of its kind to operate as a military readiness kitchen. The training Airmen receive while at the readiness kitchen helps them prepare to deploy and provide meals at a more realistic rate, they can receive on-the-job training as well as get signed off of their core tasks which help them to advance in their career fields.

Airmen get ready to eat a meal at Fast Brrreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2022.

“If we deployed as a Lead Wing, we would set up a tent for distribution of meals ready-to-eats, moving onto unitized group rations after about 3 days,” said Senior Airman Marissa Michael, 355th Force Support Squadron food service specialist. “Then, once the base has been more established, we would move into a hardened shelter, and begin distributing A-Rations, which is food that has been sourced locally and approved by public health.”

Airman 1st Class Matthew Caylor, 355th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, prepares meals at Fast Brrreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2022. Fast Brrreak is a new restaurant on base that serves as a readiness kitchen which helps Airmen prepare to deploy and practice on-the-job training.

The food service specialists go through a 28-day technical school, covering equal parts mortuary affairs, cooking and fitness. Afterwards, they arrive on station and augment other Airmen at a dining facility or fitness center. When the DFAC reopens, Fast Brrreak will be able to serve as an even healthier alternative to the DFAC where Airmen can eat and hang out.

Menus sit on display at Fast Brrreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 7, 2022. Fast Brrreak is a new restaurant on base that serves as a readiness kitchen which helps Airmen prepare to deploy and practice on-the-job training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Without a team of qualified support members, it would not be as easy for our members to fly, fight and win … anytime, anywhere.

