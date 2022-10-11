Warrior of the Month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lantz Bell was alerted to fly a real-world civil rescue mission that resulted in saving a man experiencing a life threating condition onboard an oil tanker hundreds of miles off the coast of California. This mission integrated the 129th Rescue Wing (California Air National Guard) with one HC-130 to provide air refueling and overhead command and control capabilities. A1C Bell’s actions as an HC-130 loadmaster allowed the execution of three helicopter air refuelings, relay of weather reconnaissance and vital communications between a Pararescue team, two HH-60W crews and the Rescue Operations Center.

Bell’s coordination led to a flawless mission execution allowing the Pararescue team to stabilize the critical patient. Ultimately the oil tanker worker was flown in stable condition to Moffett Field for follow on medical care. Bell also led an immersion of the 79th Rescue Squadron. He was able to explain the unit’s mission which led to a more focal understanding of combat rescue operations for Airmen of the 355th Mission Support Group. As the unit’s mobility/supply guru, Bell was entrusted with maintaining an inventory of equipment valued at $3M as well as, equipping 25 members with $350K of required gear for maintaining Immediate Response Force taskings. Lastly, Bell was the point of contact for the unit’s beautification contract valued at $1.3K, ensuring four contractors obtained base access and the scope of work was met.