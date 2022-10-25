Tucson area medical providers visit DM

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Civilian medical providers pose for a group photo with members of the Desert Lightning Team during an immersion tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th Medical Group invited providers on base in appreciation for all they do for DM Airmen and their families.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Civilian medical providers and members of the Desert Lightning Team watch a 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog team demonstration during an immersion tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th Medical Group invited providers on base in appreciation for all they do for DM Airmen and their families.

Tech. Sgt. Lateen Keys, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron patient admin section chief, delivers a mission brief to civilian medical providers from the Tucson area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th Medical Group invited providers on base for a tour in appreciation for all they do for DM Airmen and their families.

First Lt. Stephen Steiner, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, briefs civilian medical providers on information about the A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th Medical Group invited providers on base in appreciation for all they do for DM Airmen and their families.

The 355th Medical Group hosted civilian medical providers for an immersion tour of various units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th MDG invited providers on base in appreciation for all they do for DM Airmen and their families.