Meet your CARE team: Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator

An Airman Resiliency Team, coined “CARE (Connected Airmen Resilient Engaged) Team” by the 162nd Wing at the Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., is comprised of a Director of Psychologic Health, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocates, the Chaplain’s Office, all first sergeants, and the Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager.

As the wing SARC, Florina Flores is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist victims of sexual assault.

Since 2019, Flores has run the SAPR program at Morris Air National Guard Base. Like any good leader, she points to her SAPR VA team for the success of her program: “I really have a lot of respect for them to take on this role as an additional duty. It’s a lengthy [training] process, but they have a commitment and desire to help their fellow Airmen,” she said.

Prior to her position as the Wing SARC, Flores worked in healthcare. She said what she likes most about her job is the opportunity to work with the military community. “I love the military, and I love being able to help and collaborate with outside agencies and community partners to help,” she said.

Want to learn more about Flores? Checkout the Q&A below:

Q: What is something we might not know about you?

A: I’m a little bit city, lil’ bit country.

Q: Can you tell me about your family?

A: First of all we have my superhuman husband, Dominic, or as I like to call him “D”. Our two handsome boy’s ages 17 and 8 who keep me always busy and young at heart. Oh and there is, Zeus, our Dachshund mix who I am always tripping over because he likes to keep my feet company.

Q: Do you speak any languages other than English?

A: Spanish

Q: What is your favorite band?

A: Tough question because I absolutely love music and have so many favorite bands. But the one that comes to mind is the Bee Gees.

Q: What song do you play to get you pumped up?

A: Anything from Pittbull … Dale!

Q: What is the best movie to watch on a rainy day?

A: Ocean’s Eleven

Q: What is your favorite Tucson restaurant?

A: There are so many great Mexican restaurants in Tucson hard to narrow down to just one. But I do love some good enchiladas.

Q: Do you have a parable or motto you live by?

A: Never thought about it but “Carpe Diem” sums it up.

Q: What hobbies do you have?

A: I enjoy going out and experiencing new adventures, physically challenging myself, traveling every chance we get and most importantly spending quality time with family and friends.

Q: What book has had the biggest impact on you?

A: The Alchemist. It’s a short read but one of those books that motivates me to seek out my next adventure and to follow my dreams. (I’m a sucker for that)

Q: Who is a historical figure you want to meet, dead or alive? Also, what would be the one question you would want to ask them?

A: Amelia Earhart. What happened?

Q: Do you have any pet peeves?

A: Yes, I hate scare pranks. D and the boys are notorious for pranking me with fake spiders and lizards. Now that I’ve disclosed this piece of information, I hope it doesn’t give people ideas.

Q: What podcast do you like to listen to?

A: I listen to the Flores Family podcast all-day. Best podcast ever!

Q: iPhone or Android

A: iPhone

Q: Chevrolet or Ford?

A: Chevrolet

Q: Cats or dogs?

A: Dogs

Q: Chocolate or Vanilla?

A: Totally cho-co-laate!!

Q: Phone call or text message?

A: Text

Q: Cake or pie?

A: I’ll take either if it’s chocolate!

Q: Nice car or nice house?

A: Nice house

Q: Sneakers or sandals?

A: Sandals

Q: Beach or forest?

A: Beach

Q: Online or in-store shopping?

A: In-store shopping because I like browsing

Q: Ability to fly or read minds?

A: Definitely fly because I’d be scared to know what other people are thinking

Q: Coke or Pepsi?

A: Neither. Not a soda drinker.

Q: Musical theater or concert?

A: Concert

Q: Iced coffee or hot coffee?

A: Neither. Not a coffee drinker.

Q: Singing or dancing?

A: Definitely not a singer, let’s be honest I’ve heard my voice. But I can dance all night!

Q: Snow or Sunshine?

A: Sunshine

Q: Repair the car or buy a new one?

A: Repair

Q: Veggies or meat?

A: Veggies

Q: Sweet or savory?

A: Sweet

Q: Do you wear socks to bed?

A: Uhhhh … No

Q: What do you order on your pizza?

A: Pepperoni and black olives

Q: Is Bigfoot real?

A: If so he’s won the game of hide and seek