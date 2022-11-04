Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – November 2022

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the November 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, the ‘sun never sets’ on the 355th Wing mission.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/110422DLNAZDIG.pdf

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nqhs/

Here are some more highlights from our November issue:

More companies join DOD program to increase spouse employment: Page 2

Sgt. Jesus Munoz is DM Warrior of the Month: Page 2

5K run raises breast cancer awareness: Page 3

of Air Force accepting Olympic athlete applications: Page 4

Medical providers from Tucson area visit DM: Page 5

Homecoming for deployed members of 355th Wing, 563rd Rescue Group: Pages 6 & 7

Wing, 563 Rescue Group: Pages 6 & 7 DeCA reducing prices: Page 8

