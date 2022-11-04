aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – November 2022

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
A Marine holds his daughter after returning from a deployment at an undisclosed location at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2022. The members returned home to their families after a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the November 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, the ‘sun never sets’ on the 355th Wing mission.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/110422DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nqhs/

Here are some more highlights from our November issue:

  • More companies join DOD program to increase spouse employment: Page 2
  • Sgt. Jesus Munoz is DM Warrior of the Month: Page 2
  • 5K run raises breast cancer awareness: Page 3
  • of Air Force accepting Olympic athlete applications: Page 4
  • Medical providers from Tucson area visit DM: Page 5
  • Homecoming for deployed members of 355th Wing, 563rd Rescue Group: Pages 6 & 7
  • DeCA reducing prices: Page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 4 Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

