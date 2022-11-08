Disease management team wins near $10,000 grant

The 355th Medical Group submitted a proposal for a grant and was approved for nearly $10,000 to buy at-home blood pressure monitors for the installation’s active duty patients at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022.

“We were trying to figure out ways that we could help people not have to take so many trips to the clinic and to help manage blood pressures better,” said Stacey Nolan, 355th MDG registered nurse in disease management. “We discovered a grant through the TriService Nursing Research Program, and we decided to go for it, and we won $9,857.00.”

The 355th MDG staff noticed an issue when it came to patients being able to come to the clinic to monitor their blood pressure consistently because of work schedules and other influences.

This issue was solved by getting approved to purchase home blood pressure monitors for the active duty patients who are unable to come to the clinic during staffed hours.

“After a patient receives a referral from the primary care team to disease management, they will bring the patients in and teach them how to use the machine,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Taylor, 355th MDG clinic nurse. “Once a reading is taken at home they can upload it to the patient portal, eliminating the need for them to physically come to the clinic.”

With the grant, the disease management team was able to purchase 115 units that will be available for use by Airmen at DM, ensuring medical professionals that Airmen remain fit-to-fight.