Air Force

FBI, Police, DM Airmen conduct explosives training

by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Officer Darren Williams, Tucson Police Department bomb squad Hazardous devices technician and explosive detection canine handler, left, and a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal flight, right, discuss the upcoming demonstration during a joint training exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022. The joint exercise was intended to strengthen bonds between Davis-Monthan and local law enforcement agencies while giving each other insights into the different departments’ standard operating procedures and emergency protocols.

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., participated in a joint exercise with local law enforcement and emergency responders in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022.

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal unit teamed up with the Arizona-based FBI and Tucson Police Department’s bomb squad to test their explosive and weapon of mass destruction emergency response capabilities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal flight place a containment apparatus over an explosive prior to deactivating it during a joint training exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022. The 355th Wing encourages joint training exercises to prepare Airmen for real world scenarios and help bolster the efforts of local law enforcement and first responders in the greater Tucson area.

“I think the best part about exercises like this is that the Air Force EOD technicians get to learn the nuances of how the police department and FBI are different,” said Special Agent Taylor Biggs of the Arizona-based FBI. “We talk a little differently, drive different cars and have different reporting structures, so we definitely learned from each other today.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
A member of the Arizona-based FBI prepares an x-ray device during a joint training exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022. The joint exercise was intended to strengthen bonds between Davis-Monthan and local law enforcement agencies while giving each other insights into the different departments’ standard operating procedures and emergency protocols.

The joint exercise was also intended to strengthen bonds between Davis-Monthan and local law enforcement agencies while giving each other insights into the different departments’ standard operating procedures and emergency protocols.
“If this was a real event, this is what it would be like,” said Detective Mike Jensen, Tucson Police Department hazardous device technician. “You would have everybody working together and responding at the same time.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
A member of the Arizona-based FBI examines an x-ray of an explosive vest during a joint training exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022. During the training, everyone focused on booby trap detection and deactivation, hostage rescue and identifying potential WMDs.

During the training, everyone focused on booby trap detection and deactivation, hostage rescue and identifying potential WMDs.

The EOD technicians at Davis-Monthan are some of the first to arrive on scene in the event of a live-ordinance threat so being able to seamlessly integrate with local first responders extremely important.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal flight and members of the Arizona-based FBI clear a room and deactivate a trip wire during a joint training exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022. The EOD technicians at Davis-Monthan are some of the first to arrive on scene in the event of a live-ordinance threat so being able to seamlessly integrate with local first responders extremely important.

“I’m excited to do it again next year and I hope it becomes an annual event,” Schindler said. “I’m hoping to have more complex stuff for the newer guys to learn and some exercises for the older guys to run that will boggle their brains.”

The 355th Wing encourages joint training exercises to prepare Airmen for real world scenarios and help bolster the efforts of local law enforcement and first responders in the greater Tucson area.

