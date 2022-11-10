355th MDG combat dining-out in style

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

An Airman from the 355th Medical Group finishes the last section of an obstacle course at a combat dining-out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022. The evening began with the announcement of the mess rules and concluded with an awards ceremony for the slowest, fastest and dirtiest teams to complete an obstacle course.

Airmen from the 55th Medical Group play tug of war during a combat dining-out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022. A combat dining-out is a military tradition consisting of a dinner with bizarre rules, water fights, informal uniforms and a variety of other events.

An Airman from the 355th Medical Group captures the opposing team’s flag during a combat dining-out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022.

Airmen with the 355th Medical Group pose for a group photo before playing capture the flag during a combat dining-out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022.

Airmen with the 355th Medical Group toast in remembrance of fallen troops and all who are deployed during a combat dining-out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022.