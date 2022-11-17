aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

ARC Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens Tucson, Ariz.
During ‘Industry Night’ WEPTAC attendees were able to check out commercial products that could potentially fill essential capability shortfalls across the Air Reserve Component. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens)

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center recently hosted the annual Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference.

The event is hosted each October in Tucson, Ariz., and is an ideal venue for the warfighter and tactician to come together and identify critical capability gaps in the ARC.

Air National Guard photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens
Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022, working groups composed of field level tacticians convened to discuss capability shortfalls and training priorities.

Throughout the weeklong conference, warfighters analyze theater operational plans, intelligence reports, and existing joint all-domain capabilities to determine what may be asked of them should a conflict arise. Working from the target backwards, tacticians determine and prioritize capability gaps that exist and help match industry partner solutions to those gaps. At the end of the week reports are delivered that are used to publish an annual Modernization book that lists the capability gaps the ARC needs to fill. This ‘Mod’ book drives what capabilities will be tested, validated and ultimately delivered to the warfighter.

WEPTAC attendees also have the chance to attend Industry Nights where they can meet with industry partners and discuss and interact with demonstrations of potential solutions for capabilities identified in ANG and AFRC modernization publications. Having a close relationship between tacticians, operational testers, warfighters, and industry partners accelerates identification of capability gaps and fielding solutions, which is key in ARC WEPTAC’s success.

Air National Guard photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens
WEPTAC attendees gather at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., movie theatre for opening remarks to start the weeklong conference.

AATC is a MAJOM Operational Test Organization chartered to test aircraft modernization efforts and the ARC’s Battlefield Airman Enterprise which includes Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance, Cyber, Space, and all other Combined Test Forces.

For those interested in attending ARC WEPTAC 2023, visit arcweptac.com for updates and information on registration and attendance.

