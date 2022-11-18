aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Painted Gray: New paint job signifies end of wing replacement for A-10

by Aerotech News
A newly painted and re-winged A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron sits in the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron paint barn at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 20, 2022. After a wing replacement and a new paint job, this A-10 returned to the 357th FS operationally equipped to complete the attack mission of the 355th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Homar Salanga, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, finalizes the decal on an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 20, 2022. The 355th EMS provides nondestructive inspection, fabrication of aircraft components and corrosion control support, and stores, maintains, inspects and transports munitions stockpile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

Airman 1st Class Matthew Brown, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, finalizes the decal on an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 20, 2022. The 355th EMS provides nondestructive inspection, fabrication of aircraft components and corrosion control support, and stores, maintains, inspects and transports munitions stockpile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance paint an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 355th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 19, 2022. The aircraft structural maintenance team re-painted and placed decals on this A-10 after a wing swap, adding 7.3 thousand hours back into the flying program to continue completing missions, sorties and countless training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

Airman 1st Class Madison Colbert, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, paints an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th EMS provides nondestructive inspection, fabrication of aircraft components and corrosion control support, and stores, maintains, inspects and transports munitions stockpile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance paint an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 355th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 19, 2022. The aircraft structural maintenance team re-painted and placed decals on this A-10 after a wing swap, adding 7.3 thousand hours back into the flying program to continue completing missions, sorties and countless training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance paints an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 355th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 19, 2022. The aircraft structural maintenance team re-painted and placed decals on this A-10 after a wing swap, adding 7.3 thousand hours back into the flying program to continue completing missions, sorties and countless training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

Airman 1st Class Madison Colbert, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, paints an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 19, 2022. The 355th EMS provides nondestructive inspection, fabrication of aircraft components and corrosion control support, and stores, maintains, inspects and transports munitions stockpile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish

