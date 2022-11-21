Bushwhacker 22-07: Medic Care

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

A simulated patient is pronounced deceased during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 6, 2022. The exercise took place in various locations across Virginia from Nov. 1-10. Medical teams performed 21 internal training scenarios throughout the term of the exercise.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

Members from the 355th Medical Group and 563rd Rescue Group set up a medical station in a simulated austere environment during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The exercise took place in various locations across Virginia from November 1-10. Medical teams performed 21 internal training scenarios throughout the term of the exercise.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

An Airman from the 563rd Rescue Group draws blood for a walking blood bank during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The 355th Wing trains Multi-Capable Airmen to compete, deter and win the high-end fight, accounting for the ambiguity and uncertainty expected in future conflicts.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen from the 355th Medical Group treat a simulated patient during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is an operational, warfighting base with 11,000 total force Airmen that directly support six combatant commanders across the globe every day.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

An Airman from the 355th Medical Group draws from a vial for a simulated patient during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The 355th Wing continues to pursue the Dynamic Wing Exercise to train dynamic force employment and agile combat employment unique to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen from the 355th Medical Group treat a simulated patient during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The 355th Wing trains Multi-Capable Airmen to compete, deter and win the high-end fight, accounting for the ambiguity and uncertainty expected in future conflicts.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen from the 355th Medical Group and the 563rd Rescue Group treat a simulated patient during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is an operational, warfighting base with 11,000 total force Airmen that directly support six combatant commanders across the globe every day.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen from the 355th Medical Group and the 563rd Rescue Group move a simulated patient onto a stretcher during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The 355th Wing trains Multi-Capable Airmen to compete, deter and win the high-end fight, accounting for the ambiguity and uncertainty expected in future conflicts.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

An Airman from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron simulates an injury during a training scenario as part of exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The exercise took place in various locations across Virginia from November 1-10, and tested DM’s team of multi-capable Airmen in lethality, agility and resiliency to succeed in the high-end fight.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

An Airman from the 355th Wing sets up a medical station in a simulated austere environment during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 3, 2022. The exercise took place in various locations across Virginia from November 1-10. Medical teams performed 21 internal training scenarios throughout the term of the exercise.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

Members from the 355th Medical Group and 563rd Rescue Group perform medical training operations on a training dummy after executing an evacuation training scenario as part of exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 6, 2022. The exercise took place in various locations across Virginia from Nov. 1-10, 2022. Medical teams performed 21 internal training scenarios throughout the term of the exercise.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

Members from the 355th Medical Group and 563rd Rescue Group perform procedures to a simulated severely injured patient during exercise Bushwhacker 22-07 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Nov. 6, 2022. The exercise took place in various locations across Virginia from November 1-10. Medical teams performed 21 internal training scenarios throughout the term of the exercise.