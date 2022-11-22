aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

563rd RQG Airmen provide lifesaving rescue

by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group gather their equipment and prepare to board one of their HH-60G Pave Hawks at Coronado, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. The patient was successfully transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group gather their equipment and prepare to board one of their HH-60G Pave Hawks at Coronado, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. The patient was successfully transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego.

Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group, 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., saved a Filipino national suffering from a ruptured appendix and sepsis onboard a cruise ship off of the California Pacific Coast, Nov. 15, 2022.

The 563rd RQG received the distress notification on the evening of Nov. 14, 2022. In preparation of the mission, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron maintainers responded to the short-notice task and generated two HH-60G Pave Hawks, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, safe for flight the same night.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group receives fuel before taking part in a rescue in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. Before executing the mission, two HC-130J Combat King IIs and crew departed Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., for crew change and gas.

“Our goal is to generate mission ready aircraft at all times, day or night,” said Staff Sgt. Colby Cantrell 55th RGS flying crew chief. “The way our team responds to real world situations is a direct reflection of our readiness and dedication to the mission from the top down.”

The rescue and maintenance teams landed at Naval Air Station North Island, California, shortly after the launch and awaited a rested flying crews before executing the rescue mission the next morning.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group observes an HH-60G Pave Hawk air refueling task over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego, Calif., to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. The patient was successfully transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego.

This is where the 79th Rescue Squadron played a vital role in the mission. They flew two HC-130 Combat King IIs early morning the day of the rescue, landing at NAS North Island with the rested crew. When the assignment began, they also provided aerial refueling to the Pave Hawks during the mission over the Pacific.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group observes an HH-60G Pave Hawk receive aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego, Calif., to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. Before executing the mission, two HC-130J Combat King IIs and crew departed Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., for a crew change and fuel. The patient was successfully transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego.

“I’m proud of the work our rescue Airmen do,” said Col. Jose Cabrera, 563d RQG commander. “The lives of those in need depend on it, and this is the mission we are here to do. We make sure someone’s worst day isn’t their last.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Two HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group circle around a cruise ship, preparing to rescue a man in critical condition over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. The patient was successfully transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego.

The patient was successfully rescued and then transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego for mission conclusion where he received care.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group circle around a cruise ship, preparing to rescue a man in critical condition over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2022. Before executing the mission, two HC-130J Combat King IIs and crew departed Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., for crew change and gas. The patient was successfully transferred to Scripps Hospital in San Diego.

This undertaking demonstrated one of the ways Davis-Monthan’s culture of readiness and problem-solving skills can support the greater joint force, our mission partners and local communities.

