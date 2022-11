Desert medics receive advanced DECON training

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group prepare a decontamination tent for a mock patient at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022. The 20 participants of this iteration of training are now certified in the U.S. Air Force Inplace Patient DECON Class and Hazardous Waste Operations.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

A decontamination tent is set up during a DECON training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Medical Group gives a thumbs-up during a decontamination training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Airmen set up a decontamination tent during a DECON training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Airman assigned to the 355th Medical Group performs a massive hemorrhage, airway, respiration, circulation, hypothermia and head injury assessment on a mock patient during a decontamination training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022. This decontamination course offers 15 continuing education hours while also certifying the Airmen in several qualifications.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Medical Group performs a hemorrhage, airway, respiration, circulation, hypothermia and head assessment on a mock patient during a decontamination training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group transport platforms for a decontamination training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Participants and proctors for a decontamination training course pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Airmen decontaminate a mock patient during a decontamination training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022. This decontamination course offers 15 continuing education hours while also certifying the Airmen in several qualifications.