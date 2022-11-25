aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Tucson-area and DM motorcyclists, veterans come together

by Aerotech News
Motorcyclists from around Tucson and veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. Before this group ride started maintenance practices, techniques, and a safety briefing were provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Motorcyclists from around Tucson and veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. Before this group ride started maintenance practices, techniques, and a safety briefing were provided.

Motorcyclists from around Tucson and veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. Before this group ride started maintenance practices, techniques, and a safety briefing were provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Motorcyclists from around Tucson and veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. Before this group ride started maintenance practices, techniques, and a safety briefing were provided.

Motorcyclists from around Tucson and veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. Before this group ride started maintenance practices, techniques, and a safety briefing were provided. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Motorcyclists from around Tucson and veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. Before this group ride started maintenance practices, techniques, and a safety briefing were provided.

Motorcyclists from around Tucson as well as veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. Arizona’s new motorcycle lane filtering law allows for motorcyclists to filter in between other vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Motorcyclists from around Tucson as well as veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. Arizona’s new motorcycle lane filtering law allows for motorcyclists to filter in between other vehicles.

A motorcycle sits among a group of other riders before a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. Arizona’s new motorcycle lane filtering law allows for motorcyclists to filter in between other vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

A motorcycle sits among a group of other riders before a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. Arizona’s new motorcycle lane filtering law allows for motorcyclists to filter in between other vehicles.

Motorcyclists from around Tucson as well as veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. First year riders were provided the opportunity to ride with a group as long as they had their BRC1 certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Motorcyclists from around Tucson as well as veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. First year riders were provided the opportunity to ride with a group as long as they had their BRC1 certification.

A motorcycle sits among other motorcycles before a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. First year riders were provided the opportunity to ride with a group as long as they had their BRC1 certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

A motorcycle sits among other motorcycles before a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. First year riders were provided the opportunity to ride with a group as long as they had their BRC1 certification.

Motorcyclists from around Tucson as well as veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 10, 2022. Arizona’s new motorcycle lane filtering law allows for motorcyclists to filter in between other vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Motorcyclists from around Tucson as well as veterans assemble for a group ride at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2022. Arizona’s new motorcycle lane filtering law allows for motorcyclists to filter in between other vehicles.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Desert medics receive advanced DECON...
 By Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz
Tucson Air Guard bids farewell...
 By Maj. Angela Walz Morris ANGB, Tucson, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
563rd RQG Airmen provide lifesaving...
 By Staff Sgt. Alex Miller Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Bushwhacker 22-07: Medic Care
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit