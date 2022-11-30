aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke leadership team, F-35s visit Morris ANGB

by Maj. Angela Walz | 162nd Wing
F35A Lighting II fighters made their debut in Tucson this week as two landed at Morris ANG Base, Ariz., for a meeting amongst leaders from the 56th Fighter Wing from Luke Air Force and the 162nd Wing here in Tucson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Angela Walz)

F35A Lightning II fighters made their debut in Tucson recently as two landed at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., for a meeting amongst leaders from the 56th Fighter Wing from Luke Air Force, Ariz., and the 162nd Wing.

Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Matthew R. Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander, flew into town to meet up with Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Butler, 162nd Wing commander, and Thomas A. Obrochta, 162nd Operations Group commander. The four met in shared airspace to conduct a training event prior to landing at the Morris Air National Guard Base for an in-person meeting.

“We have partner nations and community partners, but we don’t always take the opportunity to partner with our neighbors up north,” said Gen. Butler. “This was about establishing relationships and strengthening our Arizona ties,” he said.

Maintenance personnel were able to take advantage of the visit to accomplish familiarization training while the F-35s were in town. As the latest fifth-generation fighter, the basic support requirements of the F35 differ from that of the older F-16 stationed here at Morris ANG Base.

The 56th Fighter Wing commander, 56th Operations Group commander and maintenance personnel from both the 56th Fighter Wing and 162nd Wing met up at the Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., for a leadership team meeting and maintenance familiarization training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Angela Walz)

 

From left, Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Colonel Matthew R. Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander, flew into town to meet up with Thomas A. Obrochta, 162nd Operations Group commander, and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Butler, 162nd Wing commander. The four met in shared airspace to conduct a training event prior to landing at the Morris Air National Guard Base for an in-person meeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Angela Walz)
