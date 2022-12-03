aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Bear Down: DM, UofA Community Partnership Day

by Aerotech News
Senior Airman Alexander Mason, 355th Wing Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician takes part in an explosive ordnance disposal training demonstration held by the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron during the University of Arizona Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During the event, DM showcased its 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal capabilities and some light training with the 48th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller

Ssilke, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, rests after training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. Each MWD that trains at the “Puppy Program” at Lackland Air Force Base, TX has a double first letter in their name. The program allows qualified volunteers to foster puppies, providing them with learning and play opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller

Jalen Harris, University of Arizona Wildcats football team starting defensive line, participates in UoA Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During the event, DM showcased its 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal capabilities and some light training with the 48th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller

University of Arizona Wildcats football team players visit Davis-Monthan during the UoA Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During the event, DM showcased its 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal capabilities and some light training with the 48th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller

Josh Baker, University of Arizona Wildcats football team starting center, participates in UoA Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During the event, DM showcased its 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal capabilities and some light training with the 48th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller

