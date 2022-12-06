Can you stand the heat?

Continual training keeps the Airmen of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., ready for anything. As a LEAD wing, the 355th ensures the versatility and capability of its Airmen.

355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters underwent four separate exercises while wearing full chemical warfare protective gear to test their skills and train for multiple different emergency scenarios that may occur locally or in a deployed environment.

“We are constantly training,” said Fred Itule, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight assistant chief of operations. “We never know what type of emergency we’re going to get.”

The four exercises consisted of arresting gear training, fire suppression on a mock helicopter, structure fire suppression and incapacitated pilot rescue.

“Our Airmen deploy all over the world,” said Itule. “This type of training is going to be especially important when our folks go downrange to support combatant commanders.”

The addition of chemical warfare protective gear provided an element of realism that mirrors emergency response in deployed environments or when dangerous chemicals may be present.

“Our Airmen are exposed to a lot of different training atmospheres and environments,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Postma, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter. “We like to make these training scenarios out of the ordinary from time to time, so we can put the fundamentals they learned at tech school to the test, while also training them for situations they haven’t had to face yet.”

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron provides its Airmen with extensive training in realistic scenarios to equip them with the skills necessary to fight fires and perform under pressure during emergency responses in domestic and deployed environments.