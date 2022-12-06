aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Can you stand the heat?

by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
An Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight scans the training area during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. This portion of training focused on arresting gear, a mechanical system for decelerating aircraft as they land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Continual training keeps the Airmen of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., ready for anything. As a LEAD wing, the 355th ensures the versatility and capability of its Airmen.
355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters underwent four separate exercises while wearing full chemical warfare protective gear to test their skills and train for multiple different emergency scenarios that may occur locally or in a deployed environment.

Senior Airman Colin Opstvedt, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, approaches the training area during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. The members of the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron train regularly to ensure they are ready to take on any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

 

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight extinguish a fire in a mock helicopter during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. Davis-Monthan has multiple fire training environments including a structure for controlled fire training and a mock A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

“We are constantly training,” said Fred Itule, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight assistant chief of operations. “We never know what type of emergency we’re going to get.”

The four exercises consisted of arresting gear training, fire suppression on a mock helicopter, structure fire suppression and incapacitated pilot rescue.

“Our Airmen deploy all over the world,” said Itule. “This type of training is going to be especially important when our folks go downrange to support combatant commanders.”

A group of Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight operate arresting gear during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. Arresting gear is a mechanical system for decelerating aircraft as they land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

 

An Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight puts on his gear during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. This portion of the training exercise involved rescuing an incapacitated Airman from an A-10 cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

The addition of chemical warfare protective gear provided an element of realism that mirrors emergency response in deployed environments or when dangerous chemicals may be present.

“Our Airmen are exposed to a lot of different training atmospheres and environments,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Postma, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter. “We like to make these training scenarios out of the ordinary from time to time, so we can put the fundamentals they learned at tech school to the test, while also training them for situations they haven’t had to face yet.”

Senior Airman Colin Opstvedt, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, waits for the training scenario to begin during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. This portion of the training exercise involved rescuing an incapacitated Airman from an A-10 cockpit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

 

A mock helicopter emits a burst of flames during a fire training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022. Davis-Monthan has multiple fire training environments including a structure for controlled fire training and a mock A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron provides its Airmen with extensive training in realistic scenarios to equip them with the skills necessary to fight fires and perform under pressure during emergency responses in domestic and deployed environments.

