Congratulations to DMs newest chief master sergeant selects







Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Airmen came together recently to congratulate those members how have been selected for promotion to the highest enlisted rank – chief master sergeant.

The rank of chief master sergeant is held by the top 1 percent of United States Air Force enlisted force and represents the pinnacle of success. Airmen typically spend at least 22 years in uniform before making it to chief master sergeant, or E-9.

Those senior noncommissioned officers are seen as the highest-ranking managers in charge of the force’s welfare and supporting combat operations.

Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of 2,526 eligible, for a selection rate of 20.34 percent in the 22E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 397.33. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.16 years and time in service was 21.00 years.

In addition, the Space Force also selected 15 senior master sergeants and 38 master sergeants for promotion in the 22S9 and 23S8 promotion cycles, respectively.

The statistics for each cycle are as follows:

-22S9: 55 Eligible, 27.27 percent selected. The average overall score for those selected was 389.75. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.06 years and time in service was 20.60 years.

-23S8: 328 Eligible, 10.67 percent selected. The average overall score for those selected was 400.57. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.21 years and time in service was 17.24 years.