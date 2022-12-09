aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

‘Tis the season

by Aerotech News

The 355th Force Support Squadron hosted Airmen and their families of the Desert Lightning Team at Bama Park at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2022, for Winterfest!
There were a variety of activities including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, ice skating, a petting zoo and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Congratulations to DMs newest chief...
 By Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Capt. Lacey Perry
Former 162nd Wing commander retires...
 By C apt. Lacey Perry | Morris ANGB, Ariz.
Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz
Son takes flight following family’s...
 By Maj. Mary Hook | Morris ANGB, Tucson, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller
Dragons learn to fly at...
 By Staff Sgt. Alex Miller | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit