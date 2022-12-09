The 355th Force Support Squadron hosted Airmen and their families of the Desert Lightning Team at Bama Park at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2022, for Winterfest!
There were a variety of activities including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, ice skating, a petting zoo and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
‘Tis the season
The 355th Force Support Squadron hosted Airmen and their families of the Desert Lightning Team at Bama Park at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2022, for Winterfest!
Tags: 355th FSS, 355th wing, Christmas, Davis-Monthan, Santa Claus, USAF, Winterfest