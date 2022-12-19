357th FS graduates 8 from A-10 basic course

Eight U.S. Air Force Pilots graduated from the A-10 Thunderbolt II basic course during a ceremony held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2022.

These graduates completed a six-month course at the 357th Fighter Squadron, where they were instructed and taught the fundamentals of flying the A-10.

The course begins with teaching the basics on how to fly the aircraft and the intricacies of the A-10. Following is the short phase of “air to air,” where they are taught

how to fight and defend themselves from an aerial adversary. Students are then taught basic surface attacks and how to drop unguided munitions, and shooting the gatling gun as well. Once they’ve proven proficiency, they move into surface tactics, where they fly as two aircrafts to drop weaponry safely on the ground.

For the capstone, students are tested on their close air support capabilities while working with Joint Terminal air controllers and participating in a close air support scenario with them.

The requirements to graduate include 40 flights, 85 hours of simulator training and 274 academic hours. Upon completion, they are qualified combat mission ready aviators and ready to go downrange.

Congratulations to the following graduates on completing the course:

Capt. Nico Del Pozo

1st Lt. Abby Carter

1st Lt. Landon Diedrich

Capt. John Flanagan

1st Lt. Alex Passow

1st lt. Kevin Nuich

Capt. Vlad Swetlitschnyj

1st Lt. Conner Tolley