357th FS graduates 8 from A-10 basic course

by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.  
U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron, sit during a graduation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022. These graduates completed a six-month A-10 aerial basics course where they were taught the fundamentals and intricacies of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Eight U.S. Air Force Pilots graduated from the A-10 Thunderbolt II basic course during a ceremony held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2022.

These graduates completed a six-month course at the 357th Fighter Squadron, where they were instructed and taught the fundamentals of flying the A-10.

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron, pose for a photo during a graduation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022. These graduates completed a six-month A-10 aerial basics course where they were taught the fundamentals and intricacies of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

The course begins with teaching the basics on how to fly the aircraft and the intricacies of the A-10. Following is the short phase of “air to air,” where they are taught
how to fight and defend themselves from an aerial adversary. Students are then taught basic surface attacks and how to drop unguided munitions, and shooting the gatling gun as well. Once they’ve proven proficiency, they move into surface tactics, where they fly as two aircrafts to drop weaponry safely on the ground.

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron, pose for a photo with their spouses during a graduation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022. The graduates’ spouses were given certificates to highlight their mutual support and care during the pilots training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

For the capstone, students are tested on their close air support capabilities while working with Joint Terminal air controllers and participating in a close air support scenario with them.
The requirements to graduate include 40 flights, 85 hours of simulator training and 274 academic hours. Upon completion, they are qualified combat mission ready aviators and ready to go downrange.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Del Pozo, assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron, left, receives graduation certificate from Lt. Col. Brandon Liabenow, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, right, during a graduation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022. Capt. Del Pozo completed a six-month A-10 aerial basics course where he was taught the fundamentals and intricacies of the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

 

Congratulations to the following graduates on completing the course:

Capt. Nico Del Pozo
1st Lt. Abby Carter
1st Lt. Landon Diedrich
Capt. John Flanagan
1st Lt. Alex Passow
1st lt. Kevin Nuich
Capt. Vlad Swetlitschnyj
1st Lt. Conner Tolley

