Employee wellness program recognizes CHPS ambassadors

The Air Force Civilian Health Promotion Services (CHPS), established in 2006, at Air Force Material Command installations, is now available at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

As a mobile employee wellness program, CHPS offers health and wellness screenings, health education, wellness campaigns, a comprehensive wellness portal, and one-on-one consultations, to federal civilians.

As with any new program launch, the dedicated individuals involved in the implementation process are essential for success. CHPS appreciates the individuals who made the CHPS introduction to Davis-Monthan possible by providing resources, time, contacts, and guidance without hesitation.

These individuals aided CHPS promotion through spreading awareness, coordinating events, and being health and wellness advocates within their workspace. Beginning a program from the ground up is a big undertaking, setting up a new office space and establishing connectivity were imperative to the program launch and were made possible through our POCs.

To recognize these hard-working persons, CHPS formally recognized five Davis-Monthan CHPS ambassadors on Jan. 4, 2023 with awards for 2022 Outstanding points of contact and coining by U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander.

Recipients:

Lt. Col. Oneeka Maynard (Award accepted by 1st Lt. Matthew Centeno on her behalf)

Maj. Vanessa Scheirer

Tracie Fachan

Tech. Sgt. Torin Davis

Lana Fred

Congratulations to the Outstanding CHPS POC award recipients!

If you would like to contact Davis-Monthan CHPS to learn more about or schedule services, email chpssupport@us.af.mil or call 520-228-5123.