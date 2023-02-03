Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – February 2023

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week are the USAF Thunderbirds – currently taking part in Winter Training.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/020323DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hcuf/

Here are some more highlights from our February issue:

Firefighters train ‘on ice’ in Alaska: Page 2

Luke innovators keeping people cool: Page 3

Airmen can get free tax preparation help: Page 5

The 55th RQS welcomes home Pave Hawks from final deployment: Page 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews