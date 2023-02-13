aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Tucson Guard gears up for Super Bowl Sunday with media day, flight

by Maj. Angela Walz | Morris ANGB, Ariz.
Fox News videographer, Bryan Allman, films news correspondent, Matt Finn, as he prepares for flight in an F-16 to highlight air defense security efforts that will be in place over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. (Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz)

The 162nd Wing welcomed national-level media and Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) representatives this week for a media day and flight to highlight air defense security efforts that will be in place over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Fox News correspondent, Matt Finn, and Lt. Col. Jeramy Barnett, a 162nd Wing F-16 pilot, prepare for flight in an F-16 to highlight air defense security efforts that will be in place over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. (Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz)

Tucson’s own 162nd Wing trains for airspace control alert scenarios and could be called upon if needed to provide air defense during the Super Bowl. Several events highlighted the Operation Noble Eagle (ONE) mission, which began after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

One popular event was ‘media day,’ which was hosted at Luke Air force Base, Ariz., on Feb. 7. Air defense partners from the 162nd Wing, FAA, Civil Air Patrol, Glendale Police Department, and NORAD were present to showcase their respective airframes and answer questions about their missions.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our highly trained pilots and maintenance crews to the world,” said Lt. Col. Frank Lusher, 162nd Wing Detachment 2 commander. “We’re happy to answer the call whenever America needs us,” he said.

Arizona Guardsmen then flew media members on a KC-135 at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, to observe the aerial refueling of a 162nd Wing F-16. Capt. Andrew See, a 162nd Wing pilot, answered F-16 media questions from on board the KC-135.

The 162nd Wing Detachment 2 hosted Fox News correspondent Matt Finn the next day to give an up-close look at the ONE mission from the back of an F-16. Finn joined 162nd Wing pilots in an exercise scenario as the jets were alerted to escort an unknown aircraft away from the FAA’s temporary flight restriction zone.

“This definitely gave me a better understanding of this mission and what an intercept mission looks like,” said Finn. “I can imagine any pilot in a Cessna would be stunned to have an F-16 fly up alongside them. I have a lot of admiration for these military pilots,” he said.

If all goes as planned, the public will be well enough informed of the restricted airspace that will be in place over the stadium during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. If not, the Arizona Air National Guard is standing by its motto, ‘Always Ready, Always There.’

162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment personnel train Fox News correspondent, Matt Finn, for flight in an F-16 to highlight air defense security efforts that will be in place over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. (Air National Guard photograph by Maj. Angela Walz)
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Continual Medical Readiness; Making everyone...
 By Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
355th Civil Engineer Squadron Dirt...
 By Airmen 1st Class Paige Weldon and Jhade Herrera Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
MXG hosts Applied Suicide Intervention...
 By Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera
Giving back to the military...
 By Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit