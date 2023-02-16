Putting the bite in the fight

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Capt. Tyler Antonelli, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron general dentist, performs an exam at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. These examinations are necessary to ensure Airmen are deployment ready.

Tech. Sgt. Sarah Twomey, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of dental laboratory, shaves a retainer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. Twomey shaved off the rough edges to a retainer that had been molded.

An Airman from the 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Instrument Processing Center inspects instruments through a magnifying glass at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. This personal protection equipment process decontaminates and sterilizes instruments. All six clinics send equipment to the instrument processing center.

A prosthodontic team, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, performs surgery at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. A prosthodontic team includes a prosthodontist and their assistant.

Tech. Sgt. Christina Allen, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental infection preventionist, transfers instruments at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. Allen took instruments out of the puncture proof containers to be decontaminated.

Ericka DeBlasi, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, inspects instruments at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. DeBlasi inspected the kit as part of the personal protection equipment process to decontaminate and sterilize instruments.

Senior Airman Shane Ah Ping, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral preventative technician, answers the phone at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. Ah Ping helped the front desk by answering phone calls and creating appointments.

Staff Sgt. Vinecia Anderson, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of instrument processing center, takes out instruments at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. Anderson transfers decontaminated kits as part of the personal protection equipment process to decontaminate and sterilize instruments.

Senior Airman Michael Perez, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral preventative technician, prepares instruments at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. Perez transferred contaminated instruments onto a puncture proof container to go through a decontamination process.

A periodontal surgery team, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, performs surgery at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. A periodontal surgery team includes a periodontist and their assistant.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Bowley, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental laboratory technician, designs molds at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023. Bowley created a mold for a patient using 3D software.