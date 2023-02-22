DM airmen take part in Ready Eagle training exercise

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base treat simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which tested their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base treat simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which tested their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airman assigned to the 355th Medical Group provides treatment to a simulated casualty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group perform treatment during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which evaluated their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group care for a patient during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group provide treatment to simulated casualties during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which evaluated their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.