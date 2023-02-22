aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

DM airmen take part in Ready Eagle training exercise

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base treat simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which tested their response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base treat simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which tested their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base provide assistance to simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which tested their response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base treat simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which tested their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Medical Group provides treatment to a simulated casualty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airman assigned to the 355th Medical Group provides treatment to a simulated casualty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group perform treatment during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group perform treatment during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which evaluated their response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which evaluated their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group care for a patient during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group care for a patient during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Ready Eagle exercise evaluated response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group provide treatment to simulated casualties during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which evaluated their response capabilities during a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn

Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group provide treatment to simulated casualties during a mass casualty training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023. The Airmen participated in exercise Ready Eagle, which evaluated their response capabilities during a mass casualty event.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

162nd Wing serving the community
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Group therapy or shift care...
 By Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Putting the bite in the...
 By Aerotech News
Continual Medical Readiness; Making everyone...
 By Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit