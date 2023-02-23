Comm Squadron keeps DM talking

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron troubleshoot the non-classified internet protocol router network at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Troubleshooting the NIPR ensures there are no network outages and internet connections are properly working on the base.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron image new computers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Imaging computers ensures all the necessary software and updates are being pushed through.

Airman 1st Class MacKenzie Caligiuri, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, checks network outages at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Caligiuri ensured that an internet connection was properly restored.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron wrap up an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airmen set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron set up an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airmen set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio.

