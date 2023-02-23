aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Comm Squadron keeps DM talking

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron troubleshoot the non-classified internet protocol router network at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Troubleshooting the NIPR ensures there are no network outages and internet connections are properly working on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron troubleshoot the non-classified internet protocol router network at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Troubleshooting the NIPR ensures there are no network outages and internet connections are properly working on the base.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron image new computers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Imaging computers ensures all the necessary software and updates are being pushed through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron image new computers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Imaging computers ensures all the necessary software and updates are being pushed through.

Airman 1st Class MacKenzie Caligiuri, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, checks network outages at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Caligiuri ensured that an internet connection was properly restored.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airman 1st Class MacKenzie Caligiuri, 355th Communications Squadron cyber network operations technician, checks network outages at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. Caligiuri ensured that an internet connection was properly restored.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron wrap up an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airmen set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron wrap up an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airmen set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio.

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron checks the frequency on a radio at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airman set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron checks the frequency on a radio at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airman set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron set up an antenna
at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airmen set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron set up an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airmen set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio.

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron puts away an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airman set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Communications Squadron puts away an antenna at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2023. The Airman set up a near vertical incidence skywave antenna to connect hive frequency communication to the radio.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – Women’s History 2023
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
DM airmen take part in Ready Eagle training exercise
DM airmen take part in...
 By Aerotech News
162nd Wing serving the community
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Group therapy or shift care...
 By Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit