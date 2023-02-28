Celebrating Black History Month

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., take part in a Black History Month luncheon Feb. 22, 2023 in Tucson Ariz. The Airmen took part in a luncheon to talk, and reflect on what Black History Month means to them and why it matters in the military.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 355th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, gives a speech in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023. Taylor talked about what Black History Month means to her and why it matters to the military.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen gather in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023, for a Black History Month luncheon. The event was held to honor, celebrate, reflect and remember the contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen pose for a photo in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023, during a Black History Month luncheon. The luncheon offered an opportunity to honor, celebrate, reflect and remember the contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen enjoy lunch in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023. Airmen attended a Black History Month luncheon that was held to honor, celebrate, reflect and remember the contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 355th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, attends a Black History Month luncheon in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023. The luncheon was held to honor, celebrate, reflect and remember the contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military.