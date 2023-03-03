aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – March 2023

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week is the Davis-Monthan Honor Guard; preserving AF history.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030323DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tixa/

Here are some more highlights from our March issue:

  • The 355th MDG executes Ready Eagle – a mass casualty exercise: Page 2
  • The DM Warrior of the Month is Senior Airman Zhen Shen: Page 3
  • There’s a new way to get mental healthcare at DM: Page 4
  • The 355th CES Dirt Boyz are hard at work pouring concrete: Page 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

