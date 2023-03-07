Heritage Flight conducts training at DM

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. Fiedler performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside three P-51 Mustangs during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. Heritage flights are flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. The A-10 is assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which is one of four single-ship demonstration teams within Air Combat Command, who travel across the United States, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside two P-51 Mustangs during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Heritage flights are flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower.