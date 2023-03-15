Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson is the new A-10 Demo Team commander, pilot

Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson was certified as the new A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023.

Johnson will be replacing Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam as the commander and pilot of the A-10 Demonstration Team.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be selected as the newest team commander and pilot,” Johnson said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the countless mentors who have allowed this opportunity to be an option for me, and I’m looking forward to paying it forward.”

Johnson is an experienced fighter pilot having accumulated over 1,250 flying hours, including 431 in combat. She began her Air Force career in 2014 after commissioning through the Air Force Academy.

As commander and pilot, Johnson will be responsible for leading the team of ten personnel by showcasing the unmatched maneuverability of the Air Force’s premier close air support fighter, the A-10C Thunderbolt II.

“Our team is extremely excited to get this season started and to go out there to inspire the next generation of Air Force members,” Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone out on the road.”

For more information on the A-10 Demonstration Team visit their Facebook at A-10 Demonstration Team, Instagram at A10demoteam, or website at https://www.dm.af.mil/A-10-Demonstration-Team/.