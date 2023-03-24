Special Print and Digital Edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News – Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona – March 25-26, 2023

Hello everyone, and welcome to the special Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News!

In this issue, you’ll find all the information you need about the upcoming air show.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/032423DLNASDIG.pdf Click on the link below for a free digital copy of the combined issue of Thunderbolt and Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xfwn/ Here are some more highlights:

Information on who is flying, and what aircraft are on static display

Features and photographs about some of the highlights, and

A map of the flightline, detailing where to find the static display aircraft