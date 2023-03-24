Special Print and Digital Edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News – Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona – March 25-26, 2023
Hello everyone, and welcome to the special Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News!
In this issue, you’ll find all the information you need about the upcoming air show.
To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.
www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/032423DLNASDIG.pdf
Click on the link below for a free digital copy of the combined issue of Thunderbolt and Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.
https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xfwn/
Here are some more highlights:
- Information on who is flying, and what aircraft are on static display
- Features and photographs about some of the highlights, and
- A map of the flightline, detailing where to find the static display aircraft
All this and much more, in this special air show edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various locations around the base, as well as in the surrounding area. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews