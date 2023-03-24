aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
DM hosts 2023 Heritage Flight Training Course

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and two P-51 Mustangs fly in formation during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team is part of the first operational F-35A wing for the Air Force, the 388th Fighter Wing, and flies capability demonstrations at air shows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs fly in a heritage formation with a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2023. Heritage flights are flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. Larson was certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, as the new F-22 demonstration team pilot for the 2023 and 2024 airshow seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or became prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-22 Raptor during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC is an annual training course to certify all four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to fly in air shows around the country, as well as internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis- Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Larson was certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, as the new F-22 demonstration team pilot for the 2023 and 2024 airshow seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and two P-51 Mustangs fly in formation during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 4, 2023. Fiedler performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside two P-51 Mustangs during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Heritage flights are flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
