Military Working Dog Caro retires

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen attend a military working dog retirement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Airmen accompanied MWD Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service over nine years to the U.S. Air Force.

Tech. Sgt. Travis Bell, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, pets Caro, 355th SFS MWD, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Bell accompanied Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service, demonstrations and other achievements.

Caro, a U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, retires at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Caro has served the USAF for nine years and has been a companion to 12 MWD handlers. He has been instrumental in numerous demonstrations and multiple drug finds around DM.

A U.S. Air Force Military working dog, assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, attends another MWD’s retirement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. These German Shepherds start their career at Lackland, AFB, Texas where they are enrolled in the Department of Defense Dog Training School. Upon graduation they are then reassigned to their respective units.

Staff Sgt. Samantha Flores, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, pets Caro, 355th SFS MWD, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Flores accompanied Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service, demonstrations and other achievements.

Airmen throw tennis balls during a military working dog retirement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Airmen accompanied MWD Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service for nine years to the U.S. Air Force.

Staff Sgt. Samantha Flores, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays with Caro, 355th SFS MWD, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 20, 2023. Flores accompanied Caro during his retirement to recognize his distinguished service, demonstrations and other achievements.

