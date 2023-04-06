68th Rescue Squadron hosts CRO Phase II

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

Instructors from the 68th Rescue Squadron lead combat rescue officer candidates in their screening during CRO Phase II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. This screening serves as an introduction to what candidates will experience during assessment and selection.

Combat rescue officer candidates participate in their screening during CRO Phase II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. This screening serves as an introduction to what candidates will experience during assessment and selection.

Combat rescue officer candidates participate in their screening during CRO Phase II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. These candidates go through 4-5 days of CRO Phase II.

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II flies over Bama Park at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. These candidates go through four-five days of Combat Rescue Officer Phase II.

Combat rescue officer candidates participate in their screening during CRO Phase II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. People from all walks of life including different branches, civilian work, officers and enlisted can apply to become a CRO.

