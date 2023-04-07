aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

DM hosts 2023 Women’s Leadership Symposium

by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.  
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Senior Airman Madison Soboslai, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, participates in an activity during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 29, 2023. The symposium aimed to empower attendees to thrive and evolve through meaningful conversations during the event.

The second annual Women’s Leadership Symposium was hosted by the 355th Wing’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and the Women Inspiring the Next Generations (W.I.N.Gs) DM Chapter, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28-30, 2023.

A wide variety of speakers from across base, ranging from an airman with less than three years’ time in service to a colonel who oversees an entire group, focused on the symposium’s three main themes; empower, thrive and evolve.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
A senior leadership panel answers questions during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass kicked off the symposium as the opening keynote speaker. She hosted a question and answer session, and empowered attendees with her experiences throughout her career.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
A diversity and inclusion panel answers questions during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. Attendees were able to connect with other Desert Lightning Team members from outside of their squadron and have meaningful conversation about a wide variety of topics.

“Focus on what’s in front of you,” Bass said during her speech. “Make your organization better, make yourself better and success will come.”

This year’s symposium was organized by Master Sgt. Robin Dockstader, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft section chief and W.I.N.Gs president, with one main goal in mind; connect.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Senior Master Sgt. Dawna Tolbert, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron plans and integration superintendent, speaks during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023.

“I hope that attendees walk through these doors and learn a lot of things,” Dockstader said. “When they walk out, I want them to have made at least one connection.”

By creating an environment that fosters meaningful conversations, the symposium tackled uncomfortable topics, highlighting how far the Air Force has come in its inclusion, development and treatment of all Airmen.

“When I got to my first duty station as a crew chief, I didn’t have female leadership,” said Dockstader. “I had to learn how to stand up for myself and now that I am in a leadership position, I can be that example for my Airmen.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023.

As a section chief and W.I.N.Gs president, Dockstader aims to create a healthier environment for all current and future Airmen by evolving the culture and hosting empowering events.
Attendees were able to network with each other and engage with speakers to better their understanding of leadership, as well as the current state of the Air Force culture from the perspective of varying individuals.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023.

This form of connection encouraged attendees to evolve into more cognizant leaders, aid their Airmen and develop a more inclusive and lethal Air Force.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – April 2023
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
68th Rescue Squadron hosts CRO...
 By Aerotech News
Military Working Dog Caro retires
 By Aerotech News
Tucson area community leaders get...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit