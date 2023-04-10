Laughlin Bullhead City Air Show 2023

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Ariz., March 30, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Arizona, March 30, 2023.

The A-10 Demonstration Team A-10 Thunderbolt II, piloted by Capt. Lindsay “Mad” Johnson, taxis at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. The team was on hand for the 2023 Laughlin Bullhead Air Show, April 1, 2023.

A U.S. Airman guides the A-10 Demonstration Team A-10 Thunderbolt II to a complete stop upon arrival at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, in Bullhead City, Ariz.