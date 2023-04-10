aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Laughlin Bullhead City Air Show 2023

by Aerotech News
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Arizona, March 30, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Ariz., March 30, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Arizona, March 30, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Arizona, March 30, 2023.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Bullhead City, Arizona, March 30, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens

The A-10 Demonstration Team A-10 Thunderbolt II, piloted by Capt. Lindsay “Mad” Johnson, taxis at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. The team was on hand for the 2023 Laughlin Bullhead Air Show, April 1, 2023.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens

A U.S. Airman guides the A-10 Demonstration Team A-10 Thunderbolt II to a complete stop upon arrival at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
DM hosts 2023 Women’s Leadership...
 By Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.  
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – April 2023
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
68th Rescue Squadron hosts CRO...
 By Aerotech News
Military Working Dog Caro retires
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit