aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

CE: Paving the way forward

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rubio, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, oversees the pouring of concrete into a wheelbarrow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The Airmen used the concrete to pave a section of ground at the community pool.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rubio, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, pushes a wheelbarrow of concrete at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The Airmen used the concrete to pave a section of ground at the community pool.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airmen and civilian contractors from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron begin paving a section of ground next to the kids pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The entire paving process only took 30 minutes and included pouring, raking and smoothing the concrete.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Jaymere Benjamin and Airman 1st Class Quintin Kuruzovich, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operators, work together to smooth out freshly poured concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Smoothing is an important part of the concrete pouring process as it removes irregularities and prevents future cracking.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airmen and civilian contractors from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron work together to smooth out freshly poured concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Smoothing is an important part of the concrete pouring process as it removes irregularities and prevents future cracking.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rubio, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, pours fresh concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The entire paving process only took 30 minutes and included pouring, raking and smoothing the concrete.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Jaymere Benjamin, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, smoothes out freshly poured concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Nearly 400 military and civilian engineers make up the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pose alongside their foreman after completing a concrete pour at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Nearly 400 military and civilian engineers make up the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
MDG team tackles support of...
 By Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.  
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens
AF Wounded Warrior program visits...
 By Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
DM conducts fire training
 By Aerotech News
Laughlin Bullhead City Air Show...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit