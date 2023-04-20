CE: Paving the way forward

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rubio, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, oversees the pouring of concrete into a wheelbarrow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The Airmen used the concrete to pave a section of ground at the community pool.

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rubio, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, pushes a wheelbarrow of concrete at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The Airmen used the concrete to pave a section of ground at the community pool.

Airmen and civilian contractors from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron begin paving a section of ground next to the kids pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The entire paving process only took 30 minutes and included pouring, raking and smoothing the concrete.

Airman 1st Class Jaymere Benjamin and Airman 1st Class Quintin Kuruzovich, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operators, work together to smooth out freshly poured concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Smoothing is an important part of the concrete pouring process as it removes irregularities and prevents future cracking.

Airmen and civilian contractors from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron work together to smooth out freshly poured concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Smoothing is an important part of the concrete pouring process as it removes irregularities and prevents future cracking.

Airman 1st Class Matthew Rubio, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, pours fresh concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. The entire paving process only took 30 minutes and included pouring, raking and smoothing the concrete.

Airman 1st Class Jaymere Benjamin, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment operator, smoothes out freshly poured concrete at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Nearly 400 military and civilian engineers make up the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pose alongside their foreman after completing a concrete pour at the pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 12, 2023. Nearly 400 military and civilian engineers make up the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron.