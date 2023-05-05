aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – May 2023

by Aerotech News

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the May 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, Luke plays host to representatives from the AF Wounded Warrior Program.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/050523DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ywtk/

Here are some more highlights from our May issue:

  • An E-3 AWACS from Oklahoma arrives at the 309th AMARG: Page 2
  • The Medical Group is working to implement new AF fitness requirements: Page 4,
  • and The Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps DM set: Page 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

More Stories

Air Force retiring A-10 Warthog...
 By KC Rawley Aerotech editor
Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn
Lifting others through bettering yourself
 By Airman William Finn Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.  
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
DM retaining Blue with AF...
 By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit