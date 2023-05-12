aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
DM hosts Dorm Bash

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen listen while members of the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council and Loft Council announce events during a dorm bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 7, 2023. The dorm bash featured a variety of events, including dinner, volleyball, a pie eating contest, a raffle and a water balloon fight.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen serve themselves food during a dorm bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 7, 2023. The dorm bash was hosted by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council, Loft Council, Dorm Council, Chief’s Group and first sergeants to provide Airmen an evening of fun activities and food.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A volunteer from the Tucson area cooks food for U.S. Air Force Airmen during a dorm bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 7, 2023. The dorm bash featured a variety of events, including dinner, volleyball, a pie eating contest, a raffle and a water balloon fight.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen play sand volleyball against base leadership, including Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing Commander, during a dorm bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 7, 2023. The dorm bash was hosted by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council, Loft Council, Dorm Council, Chief’s Group and first sergeants to provide Airmen an evening of fun activities and food.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Airmen prepare for a pie eating contest during a dorm bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 7, 2023. The dorm bash was hosted by the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council, Loft Council, Dorm Council, Chief’s Group and first sergeants to provide Airmen an evening of fun activities and food.

