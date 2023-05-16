DM hosts Exercise Austere Defender

First Lt. Mitchel Wilcox, 56th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, Tech. Sgt. Natalie Bernal, 355th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, and 1st Lt. Leonardo Dominguez, 49th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, discuss the training exercise Austere Defender at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26-27, 2023. Austere Defender was an exercise between the contracting squadrons of the 56th Fighter Wing assigned to Luke AFB, Ariz., the 355th Wing assigned to Davis-Monthan, and the 49th Wing assigned to Holloman AFB, N.M.